Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Hameed Ali, says the country would not reopen its closed borders until neighbouring countries agree to cooperate and end illegal smuggling of goods.

Ali stated this, yesterday, at the Maigatari border between Nigeria and Niger Republic while on a tour.

Said Ali: “If Niger Republic is making income through taxation of smuggled goods to Nigeria, we will continue to shut our borders until they agree and sign the protocol documents that will allow for the relaxation of the borders.”

Ali, said the country will not fold it’s arms and allow the smuggling of contraband items, like rice, frozen chicken, vegetable oil and other products, that could be purchased in the country.

He lamented incidences of trafficking of human beings across the borders noting that that constituted part of the insecurity the country is facing.

According to him, “any nation that cannot feed itself cannot claim to be independent, because when countries that feed us decide to hold onto their food supply ,we will be in trouble.”

Ali warned officers against colluding with smugglers to bring in contraband goods into Nigeria saying those caught would be prosecuted.