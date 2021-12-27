From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges bedevilling Nigeria might be daunting, but not insurmountable.

He stated this when he led his family on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Christmas Day.

He reassured Nigerians of the unshakable resolve and genuine commitment of the Buhari administration to leave enduring legacies in critical economic sectors for posterity.

Osinbajo described the president as a good example of an incorruptible leader and commended him for his untiring efforts towards transforming and enhancing the nation’s economy.

The vice-president who spent Christmas in Abuja for the first time in the last six and half years, offered special prayers for the general progress of the country and well-being of the president, his family and citizens.

Osinbajo told State House Correspondents after the visit: “I thought it will be a good thing to come and say ‘hello’ to Mr President and wish him a Merry Christmas. I usually spend the Christmas in Lagos with my family, but this Christmas we are in Abuja. So, we thought it is a good thing to come and greet Mr President and wish him a Merry Christmas, talk and have a good time. I came with the entire family.”