Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the current challenges facing Nigeria are signs that the country is bound for greatness.

Osinbajo said this when he addressed the congregation, yesterday, during service, at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Bronx, New York, the United States of America, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The vice president, who is on a four-day visit to the US, said greatness is impossible without a period of difficulties as currently being experienced by Nigeria.

“Our country is bound for greatness. Whenever you hear that ‘oh, there are conflicts, oh there are difficulties’, just know that it is impossible to be great without difficulties.

“Even from the foundations of the earth, when God created the heavens and the earth, the scripture says on that first day, according to Genesis 1, there was confusion, complete confusion.

“The Bible says it was bleak and dark, and there was confusion on the surface of the earth, everything was void.

“But, despite the fact that everything was void, the spirit of God was hovering over the surface of the waters.

“Then God spoke and said let there be light, and there was light. The scripture says he separated the light from the darkness, and saw that the light was good.

“That is what is going to happen in our own country. All we hear is there is confusion here, confusion there, but the word of God is there also,” he said.

According to him, the word and spirit of God are already hovering over the surface of Nigeria, and they would do something that would make the world to marvel.

He urged members of the congregation and by extension all Nigerians to keep praying for the nation.

“We should remain in prayers for our nation, because all of us, whether you live here or intend to live here, the truth of the matter is that it was no accident that you were born a Nigerian.

“God makes no mistake. So, you have a stake in the success of your homeland, you have a stake in the success of your own nation, and as I said earlier, Nigeria is heading for greatness,” he added.

Host Pastor, Daniel Ajayi-Adeniran, later led members of the congregation in prayers for Nigeria and its leaders.

With the vice president at the service was the Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd); Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr. Benayaogha Okoyen, and other senior government officials.