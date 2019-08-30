Chidinma Okeke arrived in Spain on Friday morning ahead of her anticipated move to Spain’s Liga Iberdrola side Madrid from FC Robo, Goal can exclusively report.

The Nigeria international is expected to undergo a medical before agreeing to a deal and later finalising the paperwork.

Madrid based newspaper Diario AS had hinted about Okeke’s imminent arrival in the Spanish capital, ahead of the club’s season-opening clash with Real Betis on September 8.

The defender, who had featured for Nigeria at the U17 and U20 World Cups, is one of the hottest prospects in Africa, and is blessed with speed and athleticism.

Joining Robo in 2010, the 19-year-old has developed into one of Africa’s promising stars after her breakthrough in France, including starring in her former club’s survival from relegation last season.

Notably, the Lagos-born utility player underlined her maiden senior Women’s World Cup appearance with a superb assist in the Super Falcons 2-0 triumph over South Korea in France.

Okeke was linked with a move to Guingamp as the French top-flight side – captained by Desire Oparanozie – sought to bluster their ranks with the signing of another Nigeria international. (Yahoo)