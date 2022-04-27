By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s new Javelin sensation, Chinecherem Nnamdi said he is just getting started in conquering greater lengths in Javelin events.

On Saturday Chinecherem, a freshman at Baylor University, threw the javelin out of the stadium with a throw of 265-11, smashing his own school record and retaking the top spot in the process. The throw launched him to No. 15 all-time thrower in Division I competition.

The 2021 World Athletics U20 championship Javelin bronze medalist is hoping to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I feel great. I feel blessed because coming into this I thought 80 meters was going to be a tough task to overcome,” Nnamdi said. “Seeing myself throw over 80 meters was great, I just feel blessed.”

“The work is not done. That is just the beginning,” Nnamdi said. “Breaking the school record is just showing Baylor that I really appreciate being at the school. That’s really not just what I think I can do here. The work is not done. I’m just getting started. We’ll see what I can do by the end of the season. Maybe if I believe I’ll win at nationals.”

At the 94th edition of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays last month, Nnamdi crushed a standing eleven-year -old school record in his first Collegiate meet for the year.

He erased the Javelin record that has been standing since 2011with a Personal Best and NCAA Lead of 78.48m to place third.

