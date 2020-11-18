Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told agitators for break up of Nigeria into different sovereign nations that the country’s corporate existence is not negotiable.

He made the disclosure in his address at the 72nd Foundation Day/Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, held at the International Conference Centre of the institution. Fifty-seven candidates from various disciplines, according to the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof Idowu Olayinka, were awarded Doctor of Philosophy degrees of the university, as well as another 24 candidates of the Pan African University Life and Earth Sciences Institute (PAULESI).

A total of 528 candidates had received first degrees on Saturday, and 220 candidates Masters Degrees on Monday.

On the occasion, honorary doctorate degrees of the university were conferred on a former Minister of Defence, Lt-General Theophilus Danjuma (retd); and Chairman, Board of Directors, Flour Mills of Nigeria, John Coumantaros, who were both honoured with Doctor of Letters. A petroleum geologist with over 45 years of oil industry experience, Dr. Layiwola Fatona; and Chief Comfort Idowu, the Matriarch of the late industrialists, Chief Nathaniel Idowu, were also honoured with Doctors of Science for their positive contributions to humanity and UI.

Buhari was represented by the Executive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

“Let me say, clearly, that the corporate existence of Nigeria is not negotiable, hence efforts should be made to protect our dear country, as a single entity. All divisions, conflict and violent clashes should be unanimously condemned. We must embrace the sanctity of human life and peaceful co-existence. It is only in an atmosphere of peace that our developmental potentials can fully blossom.”

He, however, assured Nigerians of his administration’s “determination to continue to pay utmost attention to the issue of security. It is the collective commitment of this administration to ensure that we have a society that will guarantee peace, stability, and opportunity for people of different categories and that all Nigerians are given the opportunity to excel in their chosen endeavours, hence our unrelenting and determined efforts to eradicate corruption, nepotism, kidnapping and other social vices that are threatening to cripple and bedevil this nation. We shall not relent in this war against these evils and with God on our side, we shall prevail.”

On the strike embarked on in the past eight months by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university, stated that apart from the COVID-19, the year 2020 has also witnessed a prolonged disruption of the academic calendars of public universities as a result of strikes by university based unions, particularly members of ASUU.

“We recognise the right of workers to express their grievances, through lawful action, including strikes. However, there is reciprocal obligation on the part of workers and unions to ensure survival and sustainability of their places of employment.”