Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Transparency International (TI) has said Nigeria’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2018, has improved by four places.

This was contained in IT’s latest reports released on Tuesday in Abuja by the Head of Transparency International Nigeria and Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani.

Nigeria is ranked 144 out of the 180 countries that were surveyed last year; it moved from upwards from the 148th most-corrupt nation ranked in 2017.

Somalia, a Sub-Saharan Africa was listed as the most corrupt country with the highest corruption report. It scored 10 over 100 and was raked 180 out of 180 countries analysed.

Denmark was ranked number one corruption-free nation with its score of 88 over 100 because of its little or corruption report.

New Zealand came second while Finland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland came third. Norway and Netherlands were in the seventh and eighth places as Canada and Luxembourg finished in the ninth place, according to the report.

Nigeria scored 27/100 same as Kenya, Mauritania, Guatemala, and Comoros Island.

In 2016, the country scored 27/100 and was ranked 136th but dropped to 148/180 in 2017 despite a higher score of 28/100.

The 2018 CPI draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories, giving each a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

More than two-thirds of the countries scored below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43.

The Managing Director of IT, Patricia Moreira, said the latest CPI’s report revealed that the continued failure of most countries to significantly control corruption contributed to a crisis of democracy around the world.

“With many democratic institutions under threat across the globe – often by leaders with authoritarian or populist tendencies – we need to do more to strengthen checks and balances and protect citizens’ rights,” she said.

Moreira added: “Corruption chips away at democracy to produce a vicious cycle, where corruption undermines democratic institutions and, in turn, weak institutions are less able to control corruption.”

Rafsanjani, stated that corruption can be effectively fought by strengthening the institutions responsible for maintaining checks and balances over political power, and ensuring their ability to operate without intimidation, closing the implementation gap between anti-corruption legislation, practice and enforcement and supporting civil society organisations which enhance political engagement and public oversight over government spending, particularly at the state and local level.

Corruption the CISLAC boss added, can also be fought by supporting a free and independent media, ensuring the safety of journalists and their ability to work without intimidation or harassment.