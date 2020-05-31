The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 553 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The latest development was communicated in a tweet by the Centre late Saturday night, with Lagos alone reporting 378 of the 553 cases.

Other states, including the FCT, reporting new cases are

FCT -52

Delta -23

Edo -22

Rivers -14

Ogun -13

Kaduna -12

Kano -9

Borno -7

Katsina -6

Jigawa -5

Oyo -5

Yobe -3

Plateau -3

Osun -1

With the newest figures, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 9,855 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country 3 months ago. The number of discharged patients currently stands at 2,856, with 273 patients who have died as a result of the disease.