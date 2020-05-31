The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 553 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The latest development was communicated in a tweet by the Centre late Saturday night, with Lagos alone reporting 378 of the 553 cases.
Other states, including the FCT, reporting new cases are
FCT -52
Delta -23
Edo -22
Rivers -14
Ogun -13
Kaduna -12
Kano -9
Borno -7
Katsina -6
Jigawa -5
Oyo -5
Yobe -3
Plateau -3
Osun -1
With the newest figures, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 9,855 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country 3 months ago. The number of discharged patients currently stands at 2,856, with 273 patients who have died as a result of the disease.
