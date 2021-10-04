The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continues to rise, as 74 new cases were recorded by the NCDC on Sunday.

The NCDC said on its website on Monday morning that the additional 74 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 206,138.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 74 infections reported on Sunday however represented a decline from 138 reported on Sunday.

The public health agency added that the country recorded no new death from the virus, which had claimed 2,723 lives in the country.

The NCDC said that the additional cases were from nine states, with Lagos State reporting the highest infections of the day with 36 new cases, followed by Edo (11), FCT (9), Awka Ibom (6).

Others included Sokoto (6), Delta (3), while Benue, Oyo and Rivers States reported one each.

It noted that till date, 206,138 cases have been confirmed, 194,097 cases have been discharged and 2,723 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency also noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC stated that over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s estimated 200 million population have been tested.(NAN)

