Alloysius Attah, Onitsha

Renowned multipurpose farmer in Anambra State, Prince Ugochukwu Okpalaeke, has said the failure of a country like Nigeria blessed with abundant resources is shameful and unacceptable.

He said he shed tears when he was told that China, the second largest economy in the world, was 11 years older than Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Umuchu, Aguata Council Area, Okpalaeke said it was time Nigeria toed the path of development by giving effective response to the challenges of the nation

Okpalaeke who is founder and Managing Director of Eagle Food Processing Industries and chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) attributed the failure of Nigeria to leaders and their cronies in the corridors of power such as immediate relations, politicians, civil servants and contractors, who he accused re-colonising the country with greed and massive corrupt practices.