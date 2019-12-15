Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogora has assured Nigerians that the dark days and challenges currently facing the country will certainly fade away one day.

He admonished the people to be rooted in God and remained law abiding that the current season will vanished one day.

Hon. Dogara disclosed this on Sunday in Jos during the thanksgiving service and commissioning of Constituency office for member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos.

“We are all aware of the challenges in the nation, some wonder what will happen tomorrow but I want to assure you that whatever difficulties we are passing through as a nation, it is just a season and the season will pass.

“Just like Christmas will pass, the season will pass; it will not remain forever. No matter how dark the days are, a new day will break; that should be our faith, that should be our hope and we should not despair. Very soon, we will see transformation.”

Hon. Dogara urged Jos South/Jos East Constituency to uphold and pray for their representative for more wisdom, fear of God and to continue with the strides he has started.

He said frequent changes of their representatives will not give them the opportunity to produce Speaker of the House and said it was because he was reelected severally by his constituents that he became Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos said he will continue to render selfless services to his constituents in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

“I desire to work each day in touching positively several lives in my constituency. I took an oath to represent them well and that I will continue to do each until my tenure finish.”