Uche Usim, Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday revealed that Nigeria’s total debt profile as of December 31, 2018, now stands at N24.387 trillion. The figure swelled by 12.25% from N21.725 trillion in 2017 to N24.387 trillion in 2018.

The Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha made the revelation at a news briefing in Abuja.

According to her, the figure comprises foreign and local debts of the Federal, States, Local Government, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Details later…. ..