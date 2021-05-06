Nigeria’s fragile economy may be heading for another round of headwinds over Federal Government’s continuous borrowing to fund critical infrastructure, budget financing, amounting to its high debt servicing.

Members of the organised private sector have predicted that the country’s debt servicing could pose obstacles to the economy, as large part of its revenue is used to service debts.

Debt service for the year was put at N3.26 trillion which represents about 82.9 per cent of the total revenue gotten in 2020.

Analysis of rising debt under President Muhammadu Buhari shows that the public debt stock of the country has risen from N12.118 trillion in 2015 when President Buhari assumed office to N32.89 trillion in 2021. This represents over 160 per cent in- crease in public debt profile of the country.

Official figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria’s debt grew from N12.118 trillion in May 2015 to N12.6 trillion in December 2015.

Major providers of these loans include the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Chinese Exim Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).