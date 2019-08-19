Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, has asked Federal Government support any venture that would strengthen the economy of Nigeria, thereby, strengthening its democracy.

The governor insisted that Nigeria governance system will continue to deliver poor services and expectation to its people,

until the economy begins to create jobs, wealth and rekindle the hope of better life for Nigerians.

The governor spoke in Abuja, at public presentation of a 349 page book written in honour of the former governor of old Cross River State and also the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Clement Isong.

The book titled Clement Isong: A life of integrity, discipline and public service was authored by Prof. Olutayo Adesina. It chronicled the life and time of Dr. Isong, and the role he played in stabilising Nigeria’s economy and governance system particularly during the turbulent period in Nigeria’s development.

Udom said: “I am one of those people that believe that if Nigeria does not build and strengthen its economy, then there’s no need making noise about democracy, because democracy will stand firm the day the economy of Nigeria is built.

“To this end, we need people who understand perfectly, how to build the economy and manage it. After they stabilise it, they would train others that would continue from where they stopped.”

He also suggested a drastic change in curriculum being used in Nigerian schools, so that graduates are armed with skills, knowledge and ability that would make them relevant in global discussions.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by Mohammed Yakasaai, confessed that success being recorded by successive CBN governors could be linked to firm foundation laid by late Dr. Isong.

He congratulated his family and promised to ride on the platform set by late Dr. Isong and other predecessors to strengthen economy of Nigeria.

Board of Trustees Chairman, Clement Isong Foundation, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, highlighted the great contributions of late Dr. Isong, to Nigerian economy and overall development.

He encouraged current Nigerians leaders to emulate the footsteps of the Dr. Isong, particularly in institutional and human capital development.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Victor Attah, former petroleum minister, Don Etiebet, and several other serving and former state officials attended the event that was meant to celebrate the first civilian governor of old Cross River State.