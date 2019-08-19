Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has asked the Federal Government to support any venture that will strengthen the economy in order to strengthen democracy.

The governor insisted that Nigeria governance system will continue to deliver poor services and expectation to its people, until the economy begins to create jobs, wealth and rekindle the hope of better life for Nigerians.

The governor spoke in Abuja, at a public presentation of a 349-page book written in honour of the former governor of old Cross River State and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Clement Isong.

The book entitled: Clement Isong: A life of integrity, discipline and public service, was authored by Olutayo Adesina. It chronicled the life and time of Isong, and the role he played in stabilising Nigeria’s economy and governance system, particularly during the turbulent period in Nigeria’s development.

Udom said: “I am one of those people that believe if Nigeria does not build and strengthen its economy, then there’s no need making noise about democracy, because democracy will stand firm the day the economy of Nigeria is built.

“To this end, we need people who understand perfectly, how to build the economy and manage it. After they stabilise it, they would train others that would continue from where they stopped.”