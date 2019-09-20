Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has expressed fear that Nigeria’s democracy was fast derailing with catastrophic consequences.

It pointed out that quality of accountability, transparency, independence of the judiciary, respect for fundamental rights, rule of law, and credible electoral process, among others, were gradually vanishing.

It thus urged politicians, businessmen, religious leaders, public servants and citizens to live out the values of their faith for the common good of all.

CBCN President, Bishop Augustine Akubueze, in a communique released at the end of CBCN second plenary meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, observed that the security situation in Nigeria had continued to worsen and Federal government, in which the power to control the security agencies seemed overwhelmed.

He suggested proper decentralisation of security agencies for effective results, insisting that without adequate security of lives and property, there won’t be stability and enabling environment for meaningful development.

He added: “We noted with dismay that months after elections, many parts of Nigeria are still in disarray and the country is badly divided along religious and ethnic lines, as evident in appointments to positions of national importance, sharing of resources, and distribution of social amenities.”

He urged government to ensure that it does not allow ethnic or religious hegemony to prevail on Nigeria’s multi-religious and secular state. “No religion should be favoured or seen to be favoured over another,” he said.

The Catholic bishops, however, observed that marriage is under pressure globally and worst in Nigeria due to economic and social crisis that have lasted for several years.

They appealed to parents to, by their words and example, uphold the ideals of decency, discipline, honesty and marital fidelity.