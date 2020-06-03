Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state commissioner of youths and sports Alhaji Ibrahim Imam on Tuesday said that the Nigeria’s 21 years of uninterrupted democratic experience have not been very favorable to the youths who are often used and dumped by political office seekers.

Imam who said this at an interaction with journalists in Jalingo ahead of the June 12th democracy day celebration observed that while some of those who ruled the country during the military interregnum were in the late thirties and early forties, the two decades of democracy have most of the leaders in the sixties and above.

He said that even though the constitution has age restrictions on elective positions, successive governments have not given the youths a fair chance in terms of political appointments for them to showcase their worth.

The youth advocate commended the state governor Darius Ishaku making youth empowerment one of the cardinal priorities of his administration and for appointing some youths in his government.

Imam also commended the governor on his efficient handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and called on the people of the state to “obey the lockdown order and observe global hygiene protocols so as to ensure that the state stays safe from the deadly pandemic”.

Imam, who is a one time minority leader of the state house of Assembly said that the executive order 10 signed by the President will go a long way in entrenching the principles of separation of powers, checks and balances and thereby strengthen democracy in the country.

“It is good that we are celebrating 21 years of uninterrupted democracy. It has been a strenuous journey but the gains are obvious and worth the challenges. The youths have been fairly treated, I must say and that is why we have to commend some political office holders like our amiable governor Darius Ishaku on his consistent empowerment of youths and for appointing them to offices. There is a lot to be desired but, it is a journey and not a destination yet.”