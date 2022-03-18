From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The board of epoultry Nigeria, a social enterprise leveraging on digital technology to provide smallholder farmers in Africa input financing, access to profitable markets and life skills has announced the appointment of Professor Chyi-lyi Kathleen Laing to the board .

Prof. Liang currently works as the Kellogg Distinguished Professor of Sustainable Agriculture and the Director of Center for Environmental Farming Systems, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, America’s largest historically Black university.

According to the founder, Anthony Owei, Laing’s appointment is part of the strategic effort of epoultry to expand its frontiers in Africa.

Owei disclosed that Prof Laing is an award-winning scholar and founder of Dollar Enterprise, one of the best entrepreneurship curricula in the United States.

He further explain that since 2005, Dollar Enterprise has educated more than 3,000 students, worked with over 400 community partners, donated more than $60,000 to charity organizations, and offered more than 50,000 service-learning hours to charity organizations.

The statement noted that Laing does research in Agricultural Economics, Multifunctional agriculture, entrepreneurship and community development, and her current projects include Reginal Food Networks and Impacts on Food Security, Racial Equity in Food Systems, Entrepreneurship, and Experiential Learning.

Owei in the statement said Laing a Master’s degree and PhD in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University, Indiana, USA and a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from National Taiwan University will spearhead epoultry efforts in helping with innovative and herbal food systems that reduces the cost of production for smallholder poultry farmers in Nigeria “which we are piloting as well as sustainable community development and entrepreneurship that deepens our impact and work on the continent.”

