Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Nigeria’s diversity must be seen as a blessing.

Kalu said this yesterday while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement issued in Abuja by the office of the Senate Chief Whip, quoted him as saying that the festive season calls for sober reflection.

While calling on Muslims to use the special season to offer prayers for the country, Kalu emphasised that peace remained a panacea for sustainable development.

Kalu, former governor of Abia, acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful co-existence among different ethno-religious groups in the country.

“This period provides an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim (Alaihis Salam) to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another. We must endeavour to sacrifice for others in our daily lives,’’ Kalu said.