Nigerian athlete, Divine Oduduru, on Saturday ran a 100m/200m double at the Michael Johnson Classicin Waco, Texas.

The 22-year-old student of Texas Tech University posted the fastest time in the world, this year, in the 100m of 9.95 seconds, beating his personal best time by 0.1 seconds.

45 minutes later Oduduru returned to track and clocked another impressive time of 19.76 seconds in the 200m which is the #2 all time and World lead in 2019.

Shortly after achieving the feat, he told TexasTechTF: “I worked for it and I got it.”.

“In my 35 years of coaching, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tech coach Wes Kittley said after Oduduru recorded the double wins in the 100m and 200m events.

“To run that 9.94 and then 40 minutes later, ran the 200. This was a really tight schedule and pretty spectacular performances that close together.”