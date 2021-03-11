From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following reports that countries in European Union including Denmark, Iceland and Norway have suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine as a result of suspicion that the shot could be linked to a number of reports of blood clots, the Federal Government yesterday night assured that the doses received last week is different.

In a statement by Executive Director, National Primary Health -Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuiab, assured that batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300 is not among the doses sent to Nigeria.

He said all reactions from those that received the vaccines have been mild.

“We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300. We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect.

“While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines which is at issue.

“Vaccinations in Nigeria started earlier this month and we have not observed any similar adverse reactions. All side effects reported by those who have been administered the vaccine have been mild.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective. Our assessment is in line with countries such as Spain and the UK who have indicated that they will continue to administer the vaccine, because it remains an important tool to protect against COVID-19.

“The safety of vaccines delivered to Nigeria is paramount to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”