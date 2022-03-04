By Joe Apu

Reigning African Champions D’ Tigress of Nigeria has been drawn alongside host nation for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Australia, Canada, France, Serbia and Japan in Group B.

The FIBA Women’s World Cup Draw which took place on the shores of Sydney on Thursday will see the African queens currently ranked 14th in the world begins her campaign away to Japan on matchday1 on September 22nd .

Nigeria’s other games are against host Australia on September 23rd, then France on 24th before facing Serbia and Canada on the 26th and 27th respectively.

FIBA’s flagship women’s competition later this year have in Group A Team USA, China, Korea, China, Korea, Bosnia & Herzegovina and a country yet to be announced following the expulsion of Russia from all FIBA activities.

FIBA’s Central Board will decide in due course which team from the Washington/Santo Domingo Qualifying Tournament that will participate in the Women’s World Cup later this year.

The draw was performed by FIBA Hall of Famer Michele Timms, joined by other Australian legends of the game, FIBA’s Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Event Ambassador Lauren Jackson and former Boomer Shane Heal.