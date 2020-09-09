Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State says the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is key to the efforts to wean Nigeria from its dependence on crude oil, stressing that the most enduring wealth of the country is in maritime.

Diri stated this on Monday in Lagos when he paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of NIMASA. He said the country’s future depends on the successful harnessing of the enormous resources in its marine environment.

He then appealed to NIMASA to increase its presence in Bayelsa State, especially, in the area of domain awareness to ensure security in its maritime environment and build confidence in investments in the state’s huge maritime potential.

The governor, who was received by the NIMASA Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and the Executive Management team, said: “A lot of countries are moving away from fossil fuel and maritime gives Nigeria an alternative.

All the eight local governments in our state can be accessed by water. In fact, the headquarters of three of these local governments can only be reached by water. This shows how important our state is to maritime development.

“We are, therefore, seeking partnership with NIMASA to expand its regulatory activities to our state. NIMASA and Bayelsa are inextricably one and there was need for both to work together to strengthen the country’s maritime domain,” he said.

He appealed to NIMASA to help in the removal of wrecks that had impaired navigation in many parts of the coastal state. The governor requested NIMASA’s support in his government’s attempt to develop the state’s maritime potential. He sought the Agency’s partnership in the areas of training and youth development, establishment of a maritime academy in the state, and development of the Agge Deep Seaport in Ekeremor Local Government Area.

Responding, the NIMASA Director General said Bayelsa State was one of the Agency’s strongest allies in the pursuit of its mandate of sustainable regulation and promotion of the maritime sector.

He said security was of utmost importance in the realisation of a prosperous maritime sector, adding that he would facilitate the incorporation of Bayelsa State in the ongoing effort to integrate the maritime domain awareness facilities of relevant stakeholders, including NIMASA’s C4i, Nigerian Navy’s Falcon Eye, Nigerian Ports Authority’s C3i, and the i247 of the Nigeria Police.