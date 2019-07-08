Steve Agbota

three days strike action embarked upon by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) over wages owed dockworkers by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) has caused over Nigeria economy over N100 billion in revenue loss.

MWUN had on June 13 issued a 14- day ultimatum to the Federal Government to prevail on the International Oil Companies (IOCs), operating in the country to pay stevedoring contractors appointed by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) charges due to dockworkers at the nation’s ports.

At the end of the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum, the maritime workers proceeded to shutdown seaports across the country leading to complete paralysis of port operations for three days before the strike was called off last week Friday.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that the industrial action affected port operations at the quay side while allowing cargo clearance and movement of cargoes out of the seaports.

There were vessels queues on the quayside as workers who would have discharged cargoes were on strike thereby allowing the nation’s economy to bleed under high charges imposed by foreign shipping companies.

Investigation by Daily Sun showed that about 14 vessels with various commodities were trapped in the two nation’s seaports at Apapa and Tin-Can Island during the industrial action. Some of the items in the ship, included perishable items, while others were delicate commodities that ought to exit the ports on time.

Similarly, scores of containers estimated at about 12,000 were trapped inside the the various ports across the nationwide.