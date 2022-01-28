From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria’s economy has been diversified due to policies of the Federal Government, saying efforts are ongoing to deepen the diversification.

Onu made the revelation at a validation workshop on the draft revised 2022 National Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister said the Federal Government has approved five additional policies that would move the nation’s economy from being commodity dependent to an innovation-driven economy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our professionals, contractors and manufacturers are given preference in procurement by the Federal Government. Gradually, many Nigerians are now buying made in Nigeria products. Our economy is now diversified and we are working hard to deepen the diversification. Nigeria is changing in a positive way. Good things are happening in Nigeria,” he said.

On the STI policy review, the minister said it should be constantly updated to accommodate new technological changes for today and the future.

He said the STI policy gives direction to every area of national life, including human capital development, agriculture, industrial growth, women and youth empowerment, job creation and national security.