Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, has assured Nigerians of their safety and that of the economy under the leadership.

Enang spoke on Thursday in Abuja when he appeared as guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum.

He said that Buhari was a humane president that would not allow anyone to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Government is doing everything possible to contain the spread of the disease. Funds made available to fight COVID-19 and the one sourced from the private sector would be accounted for and used judiciously.

“None of those monies will be spent in a manner that is not approved by the National Assembly and the present administration under Buhari’s leadership will ensure accountability

“At all times, Nigerians should trust him and trust the APC government,’’ he urged.

Enang said that Buhari had been proactive to set up major committees to tackle COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

He said the president constituted a presidential task force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, there is also a committee on economic recovery led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, as well as the one on fiscal policy headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

He disclosed that all concerned agencies and ministries of the government had been given different tasks and responsibilities, adding that they were all working and giving feedback to the president.

According to him, Buhari is working on the recommendations of the Taskforce, which is the reason the COVID-19 cases in the country have not degenerated as is being experienced in other countries.

The presidential aide noted that the Federal Government was carrying the state governments along, pointing out that every citizen of the country belonged to a state and the cases of COVID-19 were being recorded across the states.

“There is no citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is not a citizen of a particular state or local government; we are working with the states to make sure the necessary interventions get to the people through them.” (NAN)