From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has decried the poor quality of Nigeria’s education system, saying there was the need for drastic reforms to raise standards and quality.

He challenged stakeholders in the education system, particularly heads of Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as Unity Schools to champion the reforms.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of principals of the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) with the theme “restructuring our educational system to suit our challenging times” the minister reminded the participants that COVID-19 had redefined the peoples way of life, hence the need to re-adjust to the new changes.

“The theme of the event is apt, in that it is imperative in ensuring qualitative instructional delivery so as to maximise student performance in conformity with the societal needs. This entails that the present system of education should be modified by reforming learning, curriculum and pedagogy, to keep abreast with modern global practices in education. To further achieve the objectives of quality education for all, we need the collective support, co-operation and sincere commitment of all the key players, especially the principals of the FUCs,” he said.

He said the government was making concerted efforts to deliver quality education which emphasises access to quality education, and determined to reset its priorities, specify targets, programmes and strategies in other to make a concrete and measurable reality in the education sector.