Foremost Yoruba diaspora organisation,Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has insisted that the only solution to the myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria is to embrace regionalism as it is the best option to accommodate the yearnings of all ethnic nationalities or review the country existence through renegotiation.

Rising from its annual conference held yesterday via zoom,YOV in a Communique maintained that the situation in the country depends on the will of the people to put their destiny in their own hand, insisting that the apex Yoruba diaspora group will not fall for the bumpy traps of detractors in its determination to seek liberation of Yoruba race.

It claimed the attack on the Catholic church, killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto and a Catholic priest in Abuja were signs of imminent war and urged all Yoruba sons and daughters, both home and in the diaspora to be prepared.

In his address, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also global convener of the group said the nation’s multifaceted problems can only be solved through regionalism.

In his lecture, Ogbeni Olanrewaju Hassan Arowojede highlighted the various problems of the country, and said the proponents of Yoruba nation have a duty to forge ahead in their resolve to achieve the dream.

Ogbeni Olumide Okunmade urged all members of the coalition to embrace unity and work towards correcting the ills of the past.

