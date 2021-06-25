From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nigeria’s flag designer, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, yesterday, unveiled the world’s largest flag in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to set a new Guinness world record.

The flag covers an area of 3,275.6 square meters, has a length of 75.3 meters and width of 43.5 meters.

The event held at Polo Ground, Jericho, Ibadan was attended by Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, Timi Dakolo, members of Akinkunmi’s family, close friends, and the media. Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor also made a surprise appearance. The 85-year-old Akinkunmi said: “I have always dreamt about Nigeria being at the front of every good thing.”

Prior to the unveiling, the Guinness world record was held by the United Arab Emirate. It covered an area of 2,448.6 square meters.

According to organisers of the event, the process to certify the feat has begun and should be concluded before the flag is hoisted later this year in Ibadan.

Irabor, who spoke at the event said: “Let us always remember that the flag is not a mere symbol of Nigeria; it is a symbol of a united Nigeria. Let us work together for unity and love.”

Akinkunmi, born May 10, 1936, told journalists that he designed the Nigeria’s national flag about 60 years ago when he was studying Electrical Engineering at Norwood Technical College,London.

The flag was raised at the Independence Day of Nigeria on October 1, 1960 for the first time.