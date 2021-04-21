By Chukwudi Nweje

The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos, has said the future of Nigeria is in God’s hands urging citizens to fast and pray for the country.

A communique issued at the end of the 2021 annual 59th synod of the Church hosted by Olorunda circuit, Lagos signed by Olatunde Oniyide said: “The state of the nation has been a source of concern for a while now, with the seemingly never ending challenges of Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, EndSARS protest, agitation for Biafra and Oduduwa Republic etc. This is the time to step into our prophetic calling as a Church and go to God in fasting and prayer and allow what is God’s will, or disallow whatsoever is contrary to His will for our Nation, Nigeria.”

The church reiterated its commitment “to taking deliberate steps to create an atmosphere for youths to thrive” even as it mandated its outlets in the Diocese of Lagos to commence massive membership drive.

“The place of our youths cannot be over emphasised. The Diocese of Lagos is committed to taking deliberate steps to create an atmosphere for our youths to thrive by engaging them spiritually and socially.

“Our Diocese should begin to experience unprecedented numerical growth. A target of a minimum of 2,000 new members has been set for the diocese. This naturally should reflect in the number of people being presented for confirmation by each local church.”

It said it would commence a special Sunday service once every month during which food, household items, medicals as well as the word of God would be shared with needy members of communities where the church is located.

It also announced it will open a business directory for professionals in the church as a way to enhance networking, referrals and ensure patronage in businesses among members.

The synod canvassed the use of technology in preaching the gospel and encouraged its branches to embrace the use of social media, which it said has become veritable tools for evangelism as it called for observation of all COVID-19 protocol.

Oniyide thanked Most Rev. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, the Bishop/Archbishop of the church in Lagos, Synod Secretary, Very Rev. John Solubi and its Lay President, Sir Olugbolahan Olayomi for their contribution