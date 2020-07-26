Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s healthcare system will be more effective after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Daniel, who equally noted that the coronavirus has offered Nigeria the perfect opportunity to improve funding for its ailing healthcare system, charged political leaders to give desired attention to the country’s health sector financing as a result of the current global pandemic.

The former governor spoke in Sagamu at the weekend while declaring open a three-day international training programme on COVID-19.

The programme entitled “Community Immunity Ambassador,” was organised by the Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) in conjunction with a Dubai-based university, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Daniel posited the issue of coronavirus caught the world at large unawares.

He noted that though the deadly disease had posed huge challenge for pharmaceutical and health researchers, the problem was still surmountable.

“A lot of Nigerians are not proud of our health system before the outbreak of coronavirus. Now that the disease has ravaged the global community and strained our decayed and neglected local facilities, there is need for concerted efforts to save the situation and I am optimistic our health system will be effective aftermath COVID-19,” he said.

He commended ASELGON for organising the training at a time when the world was battling with the scourge of the virus.

Daniel, however, advised members of the association to impact and replicate the knowledge acquired at the training on people at the grassroots since they are among those closer to the grassroots.

He also urged the former council chairmen to continue to project the image of Nigeria globally and be its worthy ambassadors.

Earlier in his welcome address, the ASELGON President, Albert Asipa, assured that the association will not shirk from its responsibilities to the nation.

Asipa, who stated that the association was formed to bridge the gap between the government and the grassroots people, said members would go back to their respective local government areas and carry out sensitisation on COVID-19 protocols.

In her goodwill message, the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman of the association, Chinwe Monu-Olanrewaju, who also doubled as the facilitator, commended the members for coming up with strategies towards tackling the pandemic.

She also acknowledged the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in checking the rapid spread of the virus in the country.