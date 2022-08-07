(NAN)

22-year-old Nigerian weightlifter, Adijat Olarinoye, kicked off the social media trends last week as she joined other Nigerians in making the country proud after winning the country’s first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On July 31, Olarinloye set a new record of 203kg for accumulated lifts in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

She also set the game’s record in the snatch category after lifting 92kg for her second lift.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria also recently overtook South Africa to become the leading African team on the medals table at the ongoing Commonwealth Games with 30 medals.

On Monday, veteran actor Zack Orji began to trend after voicing his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen.Bola Tinubu.

Nigerians on the popular social media platform, Twitter, immediately pounced on him, accusing him of doing a paid campaign while some others said he had his right to choose a candidate.

Isaac Oladipupo, @isaacafrica_ said, “Whether that disturbing Zack Orji’s video for Tinubu is based on paid endorsement or personal interest, we shouldn’t bully anyone over their choice of candidate.

“Let’s focus on not losing focus. When Peter Obi wins, gbogbo won ma wa alright (They’ll all be alright).”

In what seemed like a calculated response, veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, also began to trend on Tuesday, following reports that he rejected N10 million and refused to campaign for the APC.

“Not everybody is amenable to the persuasiveness of money, the will of the people should prevail,” Owoh reportedly said.

On the same day, Nigerian actress and television personality, Nancy Isime, revealed that she had bagged her first acting role in a Bollywood movie.

Sharing the post on her Instagram page, Isime wrote, “Guys!!! I can’t keep calm. #NancylsGoingTolndia !!!! I’m excited to announce that I’m part of the cast of a new project by EP/Director extraordinaire @HamishaDaryaniAhuja .

“This is super exciting for me because I get to immerse myself in a different culture and explore my acting range.

“It’s also exciting because i know that i can count on your support to cheer me on throughout the process. I’m not going to ask if you’re ready, because i know you’re ready! Let’s go!!!.”

Nancy Isime’s colleagues and friends including actress Adesuwa Etomi and media mogul, Mo Abudu, immediately congratulated the actress on the good news.

On Wednesday, Nigerian singer, Abiola Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, signed to Win More Empire, released a track from his upcoming album titled “New Born Fela”.

Bella Shmurda after sharing a video of the song where he was surrounded by many ladies who he insinuated were his new wives, began to trend.

Shmurda also shared a picture of the ladies in a wedding gown and captioned it “back from the registry with my remaining 27 wives and we lived happily ever after.”

Nigerians could not hold their anticipation of the new season of the English Premiere League as the first football match of the season between Crystal Palace and Arsenal gathered about 200 thousand searches.

The match which was later played on Friday ended in favour of Arsenal with 2 -0 after Gabriel Martinelli scored the first goal and Marc Guehi scored an own goal.

On Friday, Nigerian singer signed to YBNL record label, Adedamola Adefolarin, popularly known as Fireboy, released his 14 -track album titled “PLAYBOY”.

Fireboy shared the album art on his Instagram page with the caption, “love and appreciation to every one of these genius minds who worked with me on this project, and to my teams at YBNL and Empire. see yall tomorrow.”

On Saturday, entertainment news from the foreign scene trickled in that American socialite, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson had ended their relationship after dating for nine months.

Sources said the duo had a lot of love and respect for each other but found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.