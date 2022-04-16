Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chikwendu Enyinnaya Kalu, has advocated the complete deregulation of the Nigeria’s power grid. He said that unless the law is amended to favour the states to generate their own electricity, and distribute, Nigeria’s power challenges would continue to fester.

He made the call yesterday shortly after picking his presidential nomination form at the National Headquarters of PDP in Abuja. The presidential aspirant, who still represents Isiala-Ngwa South Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, stressed the need to end the centralisation of the power grid and monopolisation of the system by the Federal Government.

In a statement he released in Abuja, he called for the amendment of items 13 and 14 in the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative lists, arguing that their provisions are the very reasons for the centralisation of the power production, distribution and transmission in Nigeria.

On his motivation to seek to contest for the highest seat in the land, Honourable Kalu explained that the plethora of problems confronting Nigeria at this period demands people like him not to watch from the gallery, but take active part in re-uniting Nigeria and providing the needed human and material developments that the nation needs.

“The situation of the country is despicable. All infrastructure has collapsed and there is so much insecurity in the country. There is poverty ravaging every length and breadth of the country.