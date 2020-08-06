TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as alarming, the security challenge in the country.

Governor Wike has, therefore, called on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing it.

He expressed the concern yesterday, when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Olu Irefin, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor noted that the prevalence of insecurity in every state of the federation seems to overwhelm the military.

Wike stated that the situation was different in Rivers because of the robust collaboration between his administration and the security agencies.

He stated: “Our determination is to keep the State safe, but development also attracts criminality. so we can’t say we are totally free.

“There are still pockets of criminal elements. So, as a professional, whose role is to defend the territorial integrity of the country, fight crime and do not involve in politics.

“We are willing to collaborate with you as a government because security is important for us. Just let us know what you require to succeed in the fight against criminality.

“That way, we will be partners in progress and make the State safe for all residents,” he stated.

Earlier, the GOC 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Irefin, commended Governor Wike for his developmental strides.

He said on assumption of duties his commanders told him that they had enjoyed tremendous support from the state government in the discharge of duties.

He pledged to sustain the existing collaboration in protecting lives and property in the State.