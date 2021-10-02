From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former military administrator of Delta State, Air commodore Luke Ochulor(rtrd) has revealed how his colleague, Air commodore Ibrahim Kefas who was the military administrator of Cross Rivers and Delta State, spent his last days worrying about the country’s insecurity situation.

The insecurity situation especially in his zone,Ochulor said got Kefas extremely bothered that he became afraid of retiring in his country home,Taraba State.

Ochulor who said he had a conversation with the late former military administrator earlier in August,said he is still wondering what might have caused his death.

“He was looking healthy,no sign of any sickness,I’m still surprise to this point. The senior officer was a colleague of mine,in fact his family and mine leave opposite each other . We were trained to be one another’s keeper ,we have our code of ethics.

“The last time i talked with him was in August ,and his complain was that he could not understand how Nigeria came to this present condition ,well i advised him that the best thing is to keep pressing on and he said he couldn’t even reach his village in Taraba.

“So I told him to go back to Abuja where he was leaving and continue praying because loosing faith in God is the worst thing that can ever happen to any man ,we’re all now depending on God because what the country can not do for Nigerians,we’re now asking God to do it.

“It is only very few people that can survive the present condition ,it doesn’t mean you don’t have food to eat,only the die hards can survive the present condition of Nigeria,but that’s the truth .

“I sympathise with the family he left behind,they’re still very young ,let the State bear his loss,let the State where he governed also in Delta bear his loss,we shall all bear his loss,like every other person that has passed on .

“People are talking about him now because of his status when he was in office,there are so many others that have died without anybody talking about them,my condolences goes to the people of Taraba and Delta State and his family as a whole and our colleagues who will miss him also.”Ochulor sympathised.

Kefas was said to have died October, 1 2021 at the age of 73 when Nigeria was celebrating its 61 year independent anniversary.

He served as Military Administrator of Delta State during the military regime of General Sani Abacha in 1996, before then he was the military administrator of Cross Rivers State between 1993 to 1994.

He was fascinated by planes and wanted to fly them so he joined the Nigerian Defence Academy and became a pilot before he was 20 years old.

He was the Taraba State Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2002.

Kefas was nominated as National Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for Governor in the 2007 elections.

