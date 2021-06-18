In the face of the current ethnic tension that may lead to war in Nigeria, former Mayor of the city of Oakland, California, United States, Elihu Harris, has canvassed for global prayer for the nation.

Throwing his weight behind the US-based Nigerian peace activist and social entrepreneur, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, convener of the month-long prayer session, Harris says Nigeria has the opportunity to get things right and lead the future of other African countries. He added that anything short of peace for Nigeria portends danger for the collective vision of Africa among other continents of the world.

According to Harris, who has never hidden his love for Nigeria and its people, “the entire world is waiting for Nigeria to wake up and take its rightful place in the community of developed nations, and ignite hope in all Africans both in Africa and outside Africa.” He pleads with the leadership of the country to walk the path of peace and unity, and change the negative narratives that have tainted the country for so long.

Scheduled to hold from July 1 to July 30, 2021 at 12pm each day, the prayer for Nigeria is the second in the series this year – the first being the aftermath of the Lekki shootings on October 20, 2020, which featured US Congresswoman, Barbara Lee.

For Ajisebutu, the goal of the prayer is to coordinate all religions leaders in Nigeria and around the world to call on their followers to pray for peace in Nigeria for 30 days with the hashtags: #SaveNigeriaFromGenocide and #PrayForPeacefulNigeria.

“My spirit will not let me rest seeing the continuous killings of innocent people in Nigeria by herdsmen, bandits, unknown gunmen and other terrorist groups. The ongoing beating of drums of war around the country demands a global spiritual intervention by all lovers of peace.

“We must remember what happened in Rwanda and we must also remember what Adolf Hitler did to the Jews in Germany. Millions of lives could have been saved in the Rwanda’s genocide if the world did not stand aside and look. In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding’. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” he said.