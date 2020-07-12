Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman retained his UFC welterweight title with a dominant performance against America’s Jorge Masvidal.

The first UFC card outside America, which featured three world title fights, saw the ‘Kamaru Usman beat Masvidal at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

Usman was unanimously adjudged the winner by 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 to retain his crown.

The 35-year-old stepped in at six days’ notice to challenge Usman after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old Nigerian, who had the best win record in the UFC, has now gone 16 fights without a loss.