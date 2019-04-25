Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has confirmed that recent records indicated that there is a significant reduction in malaria prevalence in Nigeria.

He said that 2015 National Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS) confirmed that malaria prevalence moved downward from 42 percent in 2010 to 27 percent in 2015, and it was due to a commitment by the Federal Government and its partners on malaria elimination.

He said the outcome of the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) will give further clarification on the state of malaria prevalence in Nigeria.

The Minister who spoke at a press conference to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day in Abuja, on Thursday, said that government with the support of partners carried out Long Lasting Insecticide Net (LLIN) replacement campaign in some states.

He said: “In all, 24, 730, 896 LLINs were distributed across eight states. 7,200 LLINs were also distributed in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Adamawa state. These and several other measures contributed to the reduction of the scourge.”

In addition to that, the Minister said that a drug efficacy therapeutic test is ongoing to assess the efficacy of the recommended anti-malaria drug.

He said that seasonal malaria chemopreventive in the Sahelian region was also conducted to reduce morbidity and mortality among children less than five years during peak transmission season in some northern states.

He stated that the Federal Government is in the process of setting up an expert group that comprises of researchers in the field of malaria on guidance on country strategies for malaria elimination.

The minister further added that the war against malaria is a collective effort and urged Nigerians, private sectors to commit more resources to support the fight against malaria.

Meanwhile, he commended partners like for their tremendous support for the ministry