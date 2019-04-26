Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has confirmed recent statistics which indicated significant reduction in malaria prevalence in Nigeria.

He said the 2015 National Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS) confirmed that malaria prevalence moved downwards, from 42 percent, in 2010, to 27 percent in 2015, and it was due to the Federal Government and its partners’ commitment on malaria elimination.

He said the outcome of the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) will give further clarification on the state of malaria prevalence in the coutnry.

The minister spoke at a press conference to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day in Abuja, yesterday,

Said Adewole: “In all, 24, 730, 896 LLINs were distributed across eight states. 7,200 LLINs were also distributed in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Adamawa State.

“These and several other measures contributed to the reduction of the scourge.”

In addition to that, the minister said a drug efficacy therapeutic test is ongoing; to assess the efficacy of recommended anti-malaria drug.

He added that seasonal malaria chemopreventive in the sahelian region was also conducted, to reduce morbidity and mortality among children less than five years; during peak transmission season, in some northern states.