The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Nigeria will participate in the men’s T-20 World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria will take the 14th and final spot in place of suspended Zimbabwe when the event gets underway in the UAE, in October.

Nigeria will join host UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas final due to be held later this month.

Nigeria came third in the Africa men’s final, and as such become the third African team in the global qualifier along with Kenya and Namibia, again retaining the regional representation for the event.