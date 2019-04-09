Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, has expressed worry that, in spite of several local and international interventions, maternal mortal rate is still high in Nigeria.

He decried Nigeria’s low ranking among nations that have made progress in reducing maternal mortality ratios since 1990.

Dr. Faisal who spoke at the presentation of NPHCDA document that would herald rapid reduction in maternal and child mortality at the community levels in Abuja, yesterday, said the Federal Government has decided to establish national emergency centres that will coordinate services related to maternal and child health in Nigeria.

He said: “We will provide toll free mobile telephone numbers for Nigerians to call and report cases of maternal death.

“We will also take steps to investigate such deaths and respond within the ambit of the law, in order to raise the sense of accountability for such preventable deaths.”