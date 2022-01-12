The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the country’s internet subscribers rose to 140.41 million in November 2021. The Commission which stated this in a recent update of industry statistics posted on its website, explained that of the total figure, mobile (GSM) accounted for 140.06 million subscribers while Fixed Wire and VoIP made up for the remaining subscribers.

According to the data, the total number of active mobile (GSM) internet subscribers increased to 140.06 million at the end of November 2021 — after recording the lowest in June 2021 at 139.81 million.

In December 2020, the Federal Government directed telecommunications companies to suspend sales and reactivation of new SIM cards.

The policy denied new entrants into the country access to mobile lines while existing users who want to retrieve their lost lines were not permitted.

The government had premised its decision on the audit of the subscriber registration database in the country at the height of security challenges – banditry and kidnapping rocking the country in recent times.