Transfermarkt has published a symbolic team of the most expensive Nigerian players in the world and all the eleven players picked have made appearances for the Super Eagles.

The starting eleven is worth €161.40m (approximately N86.3 billion in Nigerian currency), with Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi the most expensive at €45 million.

Four other players on the books of English clubs feature on the list including Fulham’s Ola Aina, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and there’s a surprise inclusion for Reading’s Sone Aluko.

The youngest player on the list is Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze who is rated at €25 million.