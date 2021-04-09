By Monica Iheakam
Youth Olympic and African champion, Favour Ofili, has ended the 2021 indoor season as World’s fastest 200m runner in the U20 category.
This is with her African In- door Record time of 22.75s.
Aside from setting a new National record, Ofili’s time was the third fastest in her school’s history and it is also an Olympic Standard which adds her to the list of Nigerian athletes that have hit the mark for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
At 16 years and 273 daysold, Ofili was the youngest competitor in an individual event at the Doha 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships where she took part in the women’s 400m event.
Ofili won gold in the 4×400 meter relay at the 2019 All-African Games, took silver in the 400 meters at the All-African Games with a time of 51.68.
