Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Nigeria’s arguably oldest traditional ruler, Pa Jeremiah Akaava and Obobanyi of Ohionwa in Ihima Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State is dead.

Late Pa Akaava until his death was reported to be a peace loving monarch who attracted various development strides to his community.

Announcing the Obobanyi’s death on behalf of the family and the clan, Comrade Yusuf Itopa, who was a former Chief Press Secretary to deputy governor, chief Philip Salawu, disclosed that the monarch died peacefully on the night of Friday, 26th April, 2019 after reigning on his ancestral throne for 36 years .

Itopa described Akaava as a traditional ruler who stood for peace, unity and progress of Ohionwa clan,Ebiraland, Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of Ohionwa clan to men and women of goodwill who appreciated the great Obobanyi’s role as a unifying force in the land and consequently showed love and respect to him as he admiringly advanced in age.