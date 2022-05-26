From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

It could be said that the founder and president of Christ Ascension Church (CAC), Apostle Godwin Ogbonnaya Nwoye, has seen it all. Indeed, his is an ashes-to-glory story. He recently turned 93, making him the oldest Pentecostal leader in Nigeria.

Apostle Nwoye’s his birthday was celebrated with his children and some pastors of the church. It was indeed a celebration of longevity and service in God’s vineyard.

The event, which kicked off with hymns and praise songs, led by the church choir, provided an avenue for Nwoye to release blessings of peace on Enugu State and pray for the successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

The visibly elated preacher, who survived cancer in the past, thanked God for the gift of life and the strength to enjoy longevity.

He said: “No wonder God said in Psalms 91 that with long life he will satisfy us and show us his salvation. I lived up to this age to see it and to receive it. May we all be patient.

“We need to serve God with all our hearts. We live to serve God and serve humanity. I am so blessed today. My heart is lifted. My joy is unspeakable. May peace, grace and prosperity follow you home!

“In Jesus name there shall be peace in Nigeria. In Enugu State, there shall be peace. In the coming election there shall be peace.

“I pronounce peace in your homes. You shall fulfill your callings in Jesus name. Everybody has a birthday and as you have celebrated me, others shall celebrate you in Jesus name.”

At 93, Apostle Nwoye, who shares birthday with one of his sons, Rev. Ralph Nwoye, a former deputy governor and governorship hopeful in Enugu State, is the oldest Pentecostal preacher in Nigeria. He was born on May 11, 1929, and while growing up went through the many difficulties of life such that he attempted to take his own life on two occasions.

His parents could not even afford decent clothing for him and feeding was difficult. Going through school was like forcing a camel through the eye of a needle. And in truth, little did he know that his life was being moulded for the great work he was destined to undertake in God’s vineyard.

His contact with a small group of Christians who gathered regularly at a hut in a town called Numeh became a turning point as he gave his life to Christ and vowed to serve God all his life.

Another remarkable event in his life was meeting the General Superintendent of The Apostolic Church, Rev Hawkins, as he fully embraced the work of the Lord. He was baptized by Hawkins in Asata River in 1951.

In 1953, he had an opportunity to serve as an interpreter for a United States-based missionary Rev. Thomas Wyatt and his wife. That experience and encounter crystallized his conviction that he must go into full time ministry as a pastor.

It was not a convenient decision but it was the change and direction his life needed to take. This according to him was a hard decision to take.

He enrolled into the Theological Training School, located in Aramoko Ijesha, Osun State. On graduating, he proceeded to Christ Apostolic Pastoral Institute at Ibadan where he received his Advanced Certificate in Theology.

There he caught the eye of Late Apostle Joseph Babalola, the Founder of Christ Apostolic Church. However, due to ethnic tensions in the leadership of the church, Rev Nwoye was forced to move his ministry focus to the South East.

This led to the birth of CAC at Isiogbo Nara, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. It became a massive spiritual movement which eclipsed the South East and the entire globe. He is the first Pentecostal preacher, East of the Niger.

He is the father of 11 children with six of them surviving and successful, including the former deputy governor of Enugu State, Rev. Ralph Nwoye, Chinedu Nwoye and Billy Nwoye.

Apostle Nwoye lost his wife, soul mate and ministry partner, Mrs. Cecelia Nwoye a little over 10 years ago.

Ralph Nwoye, described the day as special. He said: “The grace that I’m tapping from him as a father and living today to see him at the age of 93, the oldest Pentecostal preacher in Nigeria is the most important thing for me.

“It’s a thing of joy in my heart and the hearts of those that worship God to see a man, especially from Igbo land from a very poor village, a very poor family and God’s grace is upon him to live and be the oldest Pentecostal preacher and the first in Eastern region and today, still the oldest preacher in Nigeria.

“I’m so glad, I’m so happy to be his son, to be part of the family. He is a spiritual father to many. I give God all the glory. To all of Christendom to be here and to be able to watch and believe and see him alive today and to celebrate his 93rd birthday.”

For the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Sidney Edeh, the celebrant is a gift to the people of Enugu State and Nigeria. He said that Apostle Nwoye is a great man worth celebrating.