Raphael Ede, Enugu

Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Egbohuche Celestine has been released from Enugu Maximum Prison where he was confined for over 19 years.

Celestine who will be 101 years old by August was released on Thursday amid a heavy downpour to his only surviving daughter, Miss Chisom Celestine. His freedom was secured by a non-governmental organisation, Global Society for Anti-corruption (GSAC) who had been pushing for his release at the Enugu Prison. Immediately after his release from prison custody, the centenarian was rushed to St. Daniel’s Hospital, at No 7, Link Avenue, Independent, Enugu, where he was admitted for medical checkup by GSAC to ensure that he was fit before going home.

Mrs Amaka Nweke, Regional Director, GSAC, who addressed journalists shortly after his release, praised God for granting Pa Celestine freedom at last, while calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the aged man. Nweke said that the saddest news her organization received after the Imo State Government granted him pardon was that his house was demolished shortly after he was imprisoned. Nweke, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Rochas Okorocha for the state pardon, also commended GSAC’s President, Mr Frank Ezeona, for his encouragement and support throughout the struggle for Celestine’s release.