By Monica Iheakam

West African junior hurdle champion, David Olowookere, has secured a track scholarship to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America.

Olowookere, who arrived in the US on Christmas Eve to the warm embrace of the Drakes athletics team, will be making his track debut at the South Dakota indoor championship in January 2021.

The 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF)champion will combine his athletics career with his classroom activities at Drake University, where he will be studying Law, Politics and Society.

Prior to his relocation to the US, the Kwara State born athlete set the 400m hurdles U-20 national record with a time of 51.07. He was also the West African junior champion.

Olowookere is expected to reunite with his compatriot,Yinka Ajayi, who is also studying at Drak University.