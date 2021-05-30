This weekend’s edition of African Voices on CNN International will feature the exciting story of Uche Eke who aspires to be the first athlete to represent Nigeria in gymnastics at the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old studied Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan in the United States of America, and is working hard to achieve his Olympic dream. He won Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal on pommel horse and a bronze medal on parallel bars at the 2019 All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Eke loves gymnastics because he believes it helps build the character, attitude and habits that can positively influence the future of youths and hopes more will take to the sport.

Another guest that will be on the programme is 24-year-old Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda’s serial world record holder in athletics. He founded the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation through which kids are introduced to athletics early in life even before they turn 16.