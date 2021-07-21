One month after the Nigerian Olympic Trials were concluded, some of the results are missing on the World Athletics website.

These include the men’s Long Jump, Women’s Triple Jump and Men’s Discus events.

Long Jump National Champion, Tobechukwu Nwokocha, has expressed his displeasure as he set a Personal Best to win the event.

“It’s very discouraging and most surprising to me, that the same championship that got some people a Tokyo 2020 ticket is the same championship with missing results, and some people have not seen their performance posted on the World Athletics site till date.

“Exactly one month from the competition day, not seeing my result is making me feel like it’s not worth it. Especially with the fact that I got injured in the process of performing.”

The Abeokuta-based athlete said he had reached out to officials and they had kept promising to upload it but weeks after, no positive results.

Nkwocha leaped 7.96m to win his first ever National title while Oritsemeyiwa Ineh (7.74m) and Oshaha Benjamin (7.54m) finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

This was an improvement from his previous best of 7.95m set at the CAA Grand Prix in Zaria earlier in the year.

The Nigerian Olympic Trials held between June 17-20th at the Yabatech Sports Center, Lagos.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.